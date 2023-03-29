Sheriff warns Camden residents of phone scam involving 'Lt. James Cooley' By Chris Day Multimedia Editor Chris Day Author email Mar 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Residents who receive a phone call from “Lt. James Cooley” should hang up immediately, says Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones.“This is a scam,” said the sheriff, who was referring to a phone scam he was alerted to by a Camden resident on Monday. There is no one by that name employed at the Camden Sheriff’s Office.Jones warned residents of the scam in a post at the sheriff’s office’s mobile phone app on Monday.The resident reported someone called them from the number 252-408-8848 and identified them self as Lt. James Cooley.“I actually called that number and a person answered identifying them self as Lt. James Cooley,” Jones said. “After a brief exchange, the call was discontinued by this person.”Residents who receive calls from someone saying they are a Camden deputy or sheriff’s office employee should hang up and call the sheriff’s office.“If it is an actual deputy trying to contact you, we will verify and give you a number to call the deputy … Please do not get caught up in this scam,” Jones said.There was no answer when a reporter called the number on Wednesday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chris Day Author email Follow Chris Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 What 2 Watch Eastern Living - January 2023 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLooking back at The Waltons...NC Appeals Court upholds Sawyer's murder convictionStudent from violent incident at NHS among victims in shootingFormer ECPD officer indicted on 2 felony chargesMcPherson Mobile Home Park seized for federal tax delinquencyTDA to transfer ownership of Marathon to Coast GuardCamden sheriff: False alarm in 'armed intruder' incident'Footprints of an Angel': Film based on ECSU grad's play releasedCommunity meeting slated for Hotel Hinton'Why is it taking so long?': Residents confront SAGA over hotel rehab Images