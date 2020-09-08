HERTFORD — The Perquimans Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Belvidere woman as suspicious after her body was found near a boat ramp early Monday morning.
Sheriff Shelby White identified the woman as Diana Cunningham, 68, of Belvidere.
White said Cunningham's body was discovered by a passer-by in a grassy area near the boat ramp off N.C. Highway 37 between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday.
White said investigators don't know how long Cunningham's body had been near the boat ramp. Cunningham was fully clothed and her body had not been in the water, he said, responding to questions.
He said no vehicle was found nearby and she had not been reported missing. He declined to say how investigators believe her body came to be near the boat ramp.
"We are investigating her death as a suspicious death," he said.
An autopsy will be performed, White said.