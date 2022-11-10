...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO
3 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 3 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Sheriff's Advisory Council to meet at Public Safety Building Tuesday
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees Finance Committee will meet in Room 100 in Building A on the Elizabeth City campus Tuesday at 8 a.m. The Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet in the second-floor training room of the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom Tuesday at 6 p.m. Contact: Niaisha Stokley at 252-404-7083.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at JP Knapp Early College for a personnel discussion Thursday at 3 p.m. The board will hold a work session at 4 p.m. and then a regular board meeting at the Historic Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.
The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board will meet in the conference room of the Historic Currituck Courthouse Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m.