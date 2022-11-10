The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees Finance Committee will meet in Room 100 in Building A on the Elizabeth City campus Tuesday at 8 a.m. The Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet in the second-floor training room of the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building Tuesday at 6 p.m. 