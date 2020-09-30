Maverick, Goose and Viper have joined the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Department and will patrol the skies over the county.
The names were recently given to the department’s three drones, including two new drones that were purchased with federal grant money. The two drones and accessories cost $22,000.
Upon registering the drones with the Federal Aviation Administration, the sheriff’s department was given the option to name each aircraft. The department opted to name them after characters from the 1983 movie “Top Gun.”
One of the drones is a four-propeller DJI Mavic Enterprise Dual, which the department named Maverick. It features a camera that is capable of showing heat signatures in high definition.
The Mavic also has a speaker attachment that allows deputies to communicate with suspects or citizens on the ground who may need help.
“The department intends to use the Mavic for search and rescue, special weapons and tactics missions, surveillance, and anything else that you can imagine using a drone for,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett.
The second drone the department purchased is a DJI Matrice 600 Pro. Called Viper, it features six propellers and can carry payloads such as medical supplies and food and water.
Viper’s camera can zoom in on an object or person from three miles away. It is also equipped with high-intensity spotlights.
“The Matrice’s ability to carry payloads makes it a much larger drone than what the average person may be familiar with,” Hammett said.
The two drones cost almost $10,000 and the department used $12,000 of the federal grant money to buy accessories like extra batteries, chargers, landing pads, iPads, high intensity lights, a camera and carrying cases.
The two new drones join the department’s DJI Phantom 3 Professional aircraft, which is now called “Goose.” It has been used to take photographs from the air and for search and rescue operations.
“The Phantom is an outdated piece of equipment by today’s standards,” Hammett said. “However, it’s a very nice unit and has served the department well. With the purchase of the Matrice and Mavic, the Phantom will primarily be a training and backup drone.”