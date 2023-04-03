Two area sheriffs say lawmakers' repeal of a longstanding law requiring them to sign off on all pistol purchases in their county won't lead to any major changes.
Both Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones also said they considered the law requiring would-be gun owners to purchase a $5 pistol permit and subject themselves to a background check redundant.
The sheriffs weighed in on Senate Bill 41, also known as the “Guaranteed 2nd Amendment Freedom Protections” bill, which became law last Wednesday after the General Assembly voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the legislation.
The bill repeals a prior state law that required residents to seek a $5 pistol permit from their county sheriff before buying a new handgun. The permit process included the sheriff’s office conducting a background check similar to the background check initiated by a licensed firearms dealer at the time of purchase.
To that point, Wooten said requiring residents to get a permit from the sheriff’s office was an unnecessary extra step.
“It was redundant due to it being the same background check they do when actually purchasing a gun,” Wooten said. “Nothing has actually changed.”
Wooten said the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office was processing about 1,200 permits a year.
“It did not take a lot of time to complete the process,” he said. It was “mostly just waiting on the background check to come back.”
The Sheriff's Office also didn't see any of the revenue from the pistol permits. All funds from the $5 permit fee were paid to the county, Wooten said.
Jones said he was ‘happy to see” the permit requirement repealed. Like Wooten, he, too found the sheriff's department's check redundant.
“People that purchase firearms, any firearm from a dealer, have to undergo a thorough background check by the dealer, which is essentially the same information we got when we were issuing permits, and by the way, the permit we were issuing was only for handgun purchases, not long guns,” Jones said. “I believe it is just redundant information.”
Jones estimated that his office was issuing between 200 to 240 permits a year.
Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said he could see both "pros and cons" to the former law.
“With the permit coming through the (Perquimans County) Sheriff's Office, I still had the ability to deny permits to individuals for reasons allowed through the process,” said White. “I have seen multiple occasions where a denial would keep guns out of dangerous situations or out of hands of individuals that were known drug dealers.
“To the other side, I understand the ease of the process for law-abiding citizens to be able to purchase a handgun without taking extra steps,” White said. “As with many things, there are pros and cons of this.”
According to White, the number of permits processed in Perquimans County has decreased over the last three years. In 2022, his office issued 184 permits, compared to 246 issued in 2021 and 471 issued in 2020.
He also said the permitting process was more time consuming for his department's administrative staff than it was for deputies.