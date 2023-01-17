Jesse Purkett

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Jesse Purkett (center) receives his chaplain’s badge from Sheriff Tommy Wooten (right) as Chief Deputy Danny Fogg looks on.

 Photo courtesy Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office

Jesse Purkett has found a calling on both sides of the yellow tape.

Purkett, a volunteer chaplain for the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the pastor of Eastern Star Church of God in Christ in Elizabeth City, said he used to think the yellow tape that officers place around crime scenes was simply an indication that a crime or tragedy had occurred at that location.