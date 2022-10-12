An Iowa man is facing a felony child sex charge after being arrested by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Conrad Stokes, 37, of the 100 block of High Street, Elkader, Iowa, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to the arrest report. Stokes appeared before a magistrate and was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. A trial date has not been set.