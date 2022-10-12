An Iowa man is facing a felony child sex charge after being arrested by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Conrad Stokes, 37, of the 100 block of High Street, Elkader, Iowa, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to the arrest report. Stokes appeared before a magistrate and was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. A trial date has not been set.
Pasquotank Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio said Stokes was arrested after an investigation by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office. Wallio also said the victim is someone known to Stokes.
In another case, an Edenton man is in custody after being charged with several counts involving fraud and larceny.
Russell Jay Heath, of the 220 block of Hawthorne Road, Edenton, is facing seven felony counts of fraud-obtaining property by false pretenses, one felony count of financial identity fraud and one felony count of larceny-credit card, according to arrest reports. He’s also facing six misdemeanor counts of credit card fraud, one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a charge of larceny and one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of stolen goods.
Heath was arrested Oct. 5 and initially charged with felony financial identity fraud. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond, according to arrest reports. Later the same day, Heath was charged with the remainder of the alleged offenses and ordered to remain at ADJ in lieu of a $107,500 secured bond.
Wallio said Pasquotank deputies arrested Heath on warrants filed by the Elizabeth City Police Department and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office.