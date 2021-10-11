The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who according to security video, appears to abandon a large dog near a local business.
The video was captured by a security camera around 9:25 p.m. Sunday, according to the video timestamp. Weeksville Secure Self Storage posted the video at the company’s Facebook page early Monday afternoon.
“The video has been turned over to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and they are doing an investigation,” states a post accompanying the video. “This guy decided the best way to get rid of his dog was to toss him at the storage facility rather than take it to the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina. If anyone has any info, please call the sheriff’s office.”
The SPCA is located less than a mile from the storage company on Executive Drive, which is off Pitts Chapel Road.
Pasquotank Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said Monday that the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident. He said no other information was available.
In the video, a man is seen driving into a parking lot near the storage company, which is located at 1910 Weeksville Road in Suite 112. He parks and exits the vehicle and is wearing a red T-shirt with a white Sony Playstation logo across the front. He is driving what looks like a Chrysler four-door sedan.
Inside the vehicle and through the front windshield a large dog is seen standing in the front seats with its tail wagging. The driver lets the dog out and the dog finds a spot of grass to relieve itself. The man reaches into the backseat and pulls what looks like a large bag of dog food and empties the bag on the grass near the dog. He then tosses the empty bag to the ground.
The dog appears excited, and the man watches it briefly before it runs to the right and disappears out of the camera’s view. The video stops after the man backs his vehicle out of the parking lot.
The video can be viewed at facebook.com/weeksville.storage. By 5:45 p.m. Monday, it had garnered more than 60 comments.
“This is heartbreaking to watch,” one woman commented.