Sheriff's Office makeover

Teresa Waller (right), a Mary Kay sales director, provides members of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office an hour-long class on methods and products they can use to best take care of their faces, particularly the lips and other areas affected by wearing face masks long periods of time, in the community room of the Pasquotank Public Safety Building, Friday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance