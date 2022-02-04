Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Friday his office is not investigating the death of a corrections officer at Pasquotank Correctional Institution on Thursday.
Officer Helen Mae Smith, 54, collapsed after responding to an incident at the prison around 11 a.m. and then died several hours later at a local hospital.
“Smith was at her post at the front of the prison and they called a 'Code Blue' over the radio, which is when an offender is acting out,” Wooten said. “She takes off running to get to the other side of the prison where the incident is.”
The incident was resolved before Smith arrived, Wooten said. After she returned to her post, Smith began complaining of shortness of breath. Wooten said Smith went to the prison’s nurse’s station and an ambulance was called.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a press release Thursday that Smith died several hours after being taken to the hospital.
Wooten said the situation Smith was responding to was a “minor incident.”
“We are not investigating,” Wooten said.
DPS spokesman Bill Deen said the incident Smith responded to involved an offender who refused an order. However, he said he could not comment whether the prisoner would face any disciplinary action.
“We can't discus internal offender disciplinary issues,” Deen said.
Deen said DPS does not have a cause of death for Smith, saying that determination would be made by the local medical examiner.