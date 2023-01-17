011423_eda_fatalFireMillpond.jpeg

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office released on Tuesday the names of the three people who died in the fire that destroyed this house in the 1180 block of Millpond Road early Friday morning.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Pasquotank County sheriff’s officials have released the names of the three family members killed in a house fire in the Newland community last week.

Mary Howell Williams, 71, Roxieann Bernice Williams, 44, and Jeremiah Williams, 19, were killed in a fire that broke out at their home at 1184 Millpond Road early Friday, according to a Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office report released Tuesday.