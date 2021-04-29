The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the seven deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21.
They include: Lt. Steven Judd, Sgt. Michael Swindell, Sgt. Kenneth Bishop, Sgt. Joel Lunsford, Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff 2 Robert Morgan and Cpl. Erin Lewellyn.
Four of the deputies — Judd, Swindell, Bishop and Lunsford — have been returned to active duty because they did not fire their weapons when deputies went to Brown's house to serve arrest and search warrants, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in a press release.
“Today, I’m releasing the names of the seven deputies who I placed on administrative leave after this incident,” Wooten said. “After reviewing the preliminary conclusions of the independent investigators conducting the internal review, and after carefully examining the body camera footage of the incident with my own staff, it’s obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty."
Wooten said "more investigation will be necessary" of the three deputies who did fire their weapons during the incident at Brown's residence: Meads, Morgan and Lewellyn. As a result, they will remain on administrative leave pending completion of internal investigations of the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office now underway by four outside sheriff's agencies "and/or the criminal investigation" being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, Wooten said.
Wooten released the deputies' names a day after a Superior Court judge granted a petition by Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee, for access to the body camera footage of the deputies involved in Brown's fatal shooting.
According to Judge Jeffrey Foster's ruling, the Sheriff's Office is required to disclose footage from four deputy body cameras and one dash camera available to Ferebee within 10 days of his order. Foster further ruled that the footage be released to Ferebee no later than 45 days from his order. The Sheriff's Office is required to blur the faces of the deputies in the footage as well as any identifying badges or nameplates.
During the same hearing at the Pasquotank County Courthouse, Foster denied a petition from a consortium of media companies to release the body camera footage, ruling the media organizations didn't have standing under the state's body camera law to seek the footage.
In his press release, Wooten — who also filed a petition for the body camera footage's release — said releasing the deputies' names continued his commitment to transparency and accountability in Brown's shooting death.
"I promised the citizens of this county I would be transparent and accountable in this matter. I have been," he said. "I asked the court to make the body camera footage public. I insisted on outside investigations to ensure impartiality. And now I’m releasing the names of the deputies on the scene. I’ll continue to be transparent whenever I can — without interfering in the independent investigations.”
According to information released by Wooten's office, Meads has been employed with the Sheriff's Office since Sept. 21, 2015 and his current salary is $48,314. Morgan has been with the department since Dec. 5, 2016 and his current salary is $41,639. Lewellyn has been employed with the office since March 1, 2019 and her salary is $45,690.
The office also released the names of two deputies who have resigned and one whose retirement is pending since Brown's shooting. Wooten has said they were not involved in Brown's shooting.
Deputy Sheriff II William Harris and Lt. Christopher Terry have resigned and Deputy III James Flowers' retirement is pending, the sheriff's office said.
This is a developing story.