HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is prepared to assume full responsibility for law enforcement in the town of Hertford on Thursday under a contract with the town, Sheriff Shelby White said last week.
The contract gives the sheriff’s office five additional sworn officers — four road deputies and an investigator — plus an administrative employee. Those six employees will provide service specifically for the town of Hertford, White said.
The town is contracting with the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office following town councilors’ majority vote to dissolve Hertford’s police department, citing the high cost of operating a standalone policing agency.
Hertford Town Council recently released a study suggesting the cost of contracting law enforcement services through the Sheriff’s Office could save the town hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
Mayor Earnell Brown said dissolving the town’s police department was a difficult decision, but consolidating law enforcement services would provide equal or better law enforcement protection to the town.
The town is providing the sheriff’s office $350,000 under the contract, and also vehicles and equipment.
So far two of the five officers have been hired effective Thursday. White said Hertford officers Dean Palumbo and Jacob Sykes will become Perquimans deputies at the changeover.
The other positions have been posted and the sheriff’s office hopes to fill them soon, White said, adding the county also has authorized the hiring of two additional deputies.
When the new hires are complete the Perquimans sheriff’s office will have 24 sworn officers, White said.
“We will be answering all calls (in the town) with just a couple of officers until we are fully staffed,” he said.
A “Meet Your First Responders” hot dog cookout will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. on the lawn of the Perquimans County Courthouse.
White said residents will have an opportunity to speak with him and the department’s deputies at that event and can get answers to any questions they may have about the new arrangement with the town.