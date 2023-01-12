...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A inmate in federal custody being housed at Albemarle District Jail died earlier this month as a result of suicide, sheriff’s and jail officials said Thursday.
Casey Howard Clabough, 48, died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 9:43 p.m., more than seven hours after jail officers found him hanging in his cell.
Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office investigated Clabough’s death and determined that no foul play is suspected.
According to Wallio, deputies responded to Albemarle District Jail about 2:09 p.m. on Jan. 1 after learning that a jail inmate was being administered CPR. When they arrived, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical personnel were administering CPR to Clabough, who was lying on the floor in the jail’s cellblock H, he said.
Clabough was transported to the hospital, where he died at 9:43 p.m. the same day, Jail Administrator Robert Jones said Thursday.
Wallio said the sheriff’s investigation determined jail officers found Clabough hanging in his cell while conducting their scheduled checks. The officers had observed Clabough “just minutes before” and he had “displayed no signs of distress,” he said.
Jail officers “immediately began performing life-saving measures” until EMS personnel could arrive and transport Clabough to the hospital, Wallio said.
Jones said Clabough apparently used a towel to hang himself. He described the inmate’s death as “unexplainable” and said Clabough was the first inmate to die by suicide in his tenure at the jail.
According to Wallio, Clabough was being incarcerated at the jail for a federal conviction of assault on an officer. Wallio did not have details about the incident that led to Clabough’s conviction.
Jones said Clabough, who he believed was from Dare County, had been at the jail since Dec. 1. The jail currently houses 60 federal custody inmates under a contract with the U.S. government. As of Thursday, the jail’s total inmate census was 157, Jones said.