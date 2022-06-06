Area law enforcement leaders say training fully prepares police and sheriff’s deputies to respond adequately in a crisis — but training that’s as realistic as possible can help.
A school resource officer did not immediately go inside to confront the shooter at the Parkland High School shooting in Florida in 2018, drawing sharp criticism as a result. And officers also waited outside a locked room where the shooter was barricaded during the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones said he’s reluctant to second-guess the responses of officers in life-threatening situations.
“I’m not going to say they did everything right but I’m not going to be a harsh critic either,” Jones said. “It’s a tough situation to be in.”
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White offered a similar assessment.
“You never know how you’re going to react when you’re facing the situation,” White said. “Our ultimate prayer is that it never happens here.”
But Jones and White both noted their departments’ training emphasizes the need to run toward the threat and act quickly.
“All of our guys are told, ‘go to the threat,’” White said. “When we hear the threat we go toward it.”
White said the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office has conducted a number of school shooter drills to prepare officers for the kind of situation they could face.
“We have one coming up in July,” White said. “We do try to do enough of that training so that it’s going to be a natural reaction sort-of-thing about it.”
Jones said realistic training is important.
“In our training we try to do it as realistic as possible,” Jones said.
Jones noted actual school buildings are used for the training.
For years while he was with the N.C. Highway Patrol, the patrol performed active shooter training on a regular basis, he said.
Jones said the Camden Sheriff’s Office will continue to train even as everyone hopes never to have to use what they’ve learn.
“You’ve got to train as realistic as possible,” he said. “We’re training now, as soon as you arrive on the scene to go toward the sound of gunfire and try to neutralize the assailant. And that’s a hard thing to do when ... you getting shot yourself is very likely. But that’s what we get paid to do.”
The oath officers take is to protect lives and property, and officers need to take the necessary actions to provide that protection, he said.
When you make the training realistic the officers learn how to think tactically and act quickly, he said.
Jones said that before he left the N.C. Highway Patrol, the patrol had started something called “stress inoculation training.” That training is so realistic that officers sometimes have suffered broken bones or other serious injuries, but it has the advantage of preparing officers to respond in actual life-threatening situations, he said.
“It’s all a mindset of coming in quick and taking the necessary action in spite of the gunfire that is going on,” Jones said.