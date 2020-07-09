CURRITUCK — Currituck school officials have tapped a former superintendent of the Currituck County Schools to serve as interim principal at the county high school.
Allison Sholar will serve as interim principal at Currituck County High School for the coming school year, the school district announced Wednesday in a press release.
“In light of the current pandemic and uncertainty of the reopening of school this fall, as well as the students’ best interests, district administration will be placing an interim principal at Currituck County High School,” the release states.
The school district said the decision to appoint Sholar as interim principal was made “after careful thought and consideration.”
“Sholar’s placement will allow a thorough search to be conducted for a permanent successor,” the release states. “The plan is to interview and select the best candidate in the spring of 2021, allowing adequate time for a smooth transitional period between principals.”
Sholar retired from the Currituck County Schools on Jan. 1, 2016. She came to Currituck as superintendent in 2011 after leading the Pender County Schools for four years. Prior to working in Pender, she had served as a principal at Currituck High School, Manteo High School and First Flight High School.
At Currituck High School, Sholar succeeds Brian Matney, who was principal at the school for the past two years. Matney’s contract was not renewed at the recommendation of Mark Stefanik, the district’s former superintendent who left in June to take a similar post in Ohio.
Matney’s departure was controversial, with 21 teachers, students and parents speaking in support of Matney at a school board meeting in June. The board declined by a 3-2 vote to reconsider Matney’s contract.