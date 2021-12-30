Editor's note: Today's story on the April 21 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. concludes The Daily Advance's countdown of the top 10 local stories of 2021.
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to serve search and arrest warrants shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., an unarmed Black man, outside his residence on April 21.
The shooting sparked outrage and spurred three months of daily protests that sent national and international media outlets, as well as news crews from Virginia, Raleigh and parts of eastern North Carolina scrambling to Elizabeth City. Prominent civil rights leaders and attorneys took up the cause and visited often to show their support for members of Brown’s family.
Brown, who was 42, was shot and killed the morning of Wednesday, April 21, as a team of Pasquotank deputies were trying to execute drug-related arrest and search warrants at his home at 421 Perry Street. Residents of the neighborhood near Perry Street told a reporter they heard at least six gunshots during the incident, which occurred around 8:30 a.m.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said only three of the seven deputies serving the warrants fired their weapons at Brown. The four deputies who did not fire their weapons were returned to active duty May 11.
The other three deputies fired a total of 14 shots, only two of which struck Brown, District Attorney Andrew Womble said at a May 18 press conference. County officials identified the three deputies as Investigator Daniel Meads, Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn and Deputy Sheriff II Robert Morgan. Womble said it could not be determined which of the deputies fired the fatal shot.
At that same press conference, Womble said the deputies’ fatal shooting of Brown was justified because Brown put the officers’ lives at risk by driving his car at them and making contact with one.
That also meant that neither of the three deputies who fired at Brown would face criminal charges, Womble said.
Two of the three deputies had returned to active duty, Wooten said in early June. The third, Lewellyn, announced his resignation from the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, effective June 30.
That same month a medical examiner’s autopsy report revealed that Brown died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head” and that he suffered one other gunshot to the arm.
The report, released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, showed Brown was shot in the back of the head with a large-caliber weapon, and suffered lacerations and abrasions to his right arm, right thigh and his upper back.
The report backed Womble’s reporting of Brown’s wounds at the May press conference. It also differed from an independent autopsy performed by a pathologist hired by attorneys for Brown’s family. While that pathologist also concluded Brown died from a gunshot to the back of the head, the specialist also found Brown suffered four gunshots to the arm.
The medical examiner’s report, based on an autopsy performed at the East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine on April 22, also listed homicide as the cause of Brown’s death.
A toxicology report also showed Brown had a “low level” of methamphetamine in his body but that it “likely did not play a role in Mr. Brown’s cause or manner of death.” The report also noted a “plastic baggie containing a white, granular material” was recovered from Brown’s mouth.
Within a day of Brown’s death, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation had announced it was investigating the fatal shooting.
Masha Rogers, special agent in charge for the Northeastern District with the SBI, said her agency was called in immediately after the incident. The SBI would conduct a complete and thorough investigation and provide the facts found in the probe to Womble, who would decide what to do based on those facts, Rogers said at the time.
Referring to Rogers’ comments, Womble said he was waiting for the results of the SBI investigation.
The events that led up to Brown’s death was captured by deputies’ body and vehicle dashboard cameras. That footage became the rally call for protesters’ demands, who marched daily to demand authorities “release the tapes.”
In the May 18 press conference, Womble showed selected parts of the body and dash-cam footage to illustrate his point that the deputies’ lives were threatened by Brown’s vehicle as he drove away.
Those who’ve seen the footage from the press conference differ on what it shows. Womble argued it shows deputies firing, justifiably, at Brown’s car as he attempted to drive toward them during their attempt to serve warrants. Attorneys for Brown’s family have disagreed, saying the videos show the deputies “executing” Brown, firing their weapons at his car as he attempted to drive away from them.
Many of those protesting Brown's shooting death said they were doing so to force release of the full videos of what happened to Brown's family.
Police officers from other jurisdictions were sent to assist Elizabeth City police and Pasquotank deputies to help enforce a curfew ordered by Mayor Bettie Parker. On a few nights when protesters failed to disperse, they were eventually met by dozens of police officers, many dressed in riot gear.
While the protests remained peaceful throughout, there were some protesters who were arrested for non-violent offenses, such as failure to disperse or impeding traffic by not getting out of the street when ordered to by police. Many of those arrested saw their charges dropped, either by a magistrate or later in court before a judge.
People who weren’t protesting also were arrested, such as two young reporters representing USA Today who were covering a march in downtown Elizabeth City. Another woman was charged with two felonies after striking protesters with her vehicle on Ehringhaus Street. Her case is still pending in court.
Protesters weren’t the only people calling for the release of all the footage.
A coalition of more than 20 media companies, including The Daily Advance, went to court twice to seek the release of law enforcement video footage of Brown’s shooting death.
A week after Brown’s death, Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster denied the coalition’s initial petition for the videos’ release, ruling the release “wasn’t appropriate at this time” because it could jeopardize the SBI’s investigation.
On Foster’s orders, family members of Brown and one of their attorneys were shown roughly 16 minutes of the nearly two hours of the deputies’ video footage. That was before Womble released footage at the May 18 press conference.
In a hearing held in September to address an amended petition, Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett denied the media consortium’s petition for public release of the deputies’ body and dash camera footage, ruling the petitioners failed to “file a civil action” to properly get the video released.
Tillett also claimed in the Oct. 29 order that the consortium, which includes The Daily Advance, didn’t properly provide notice to persons like law enforcement officers whose images are depicted in the video.
Mike Tadych, an attorney with Stevens Martin Vaughan & Tadych, the law firm representing the 20 media companies, said in December that Judge Tillett’s dismissal of the group’s petition would be appealed.
Brown's estate filed a $30 million federal civil lawsuit in July alleging he was wrongfully shot and killed by deputies. No trial date has been set in the case.