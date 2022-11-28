While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are obviously popular holiday shopping days, many area shoppers also have fun on Shop Small Saturday.
Faye Tarkington of Camden in fact was carrying a "Shop Small" keepsake bag from a previous Shop Small Saturday as she browsed shops in downtown Elizabeth City Saturday morning.
"I did it a few years back," she said, explaining she had kept the bag from that previous outing and was able to use it again this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped her from doing much in-person shopping of any kind the past two years, she said, but this year she ventured out to see what local merchants were offering.
"I though with such a pretty day I would like to get out," Tarkington said.
Tarkington said she planned to use the occasion to shop some stores on Main Street that she had never been to before.
Shop Small Saturday — or Small Business Saturday as it's also known — falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is a promotion sponsored by American Express that encourages shoppers fresh off Black Friday to patronize local small businesses.
Michelle Winslow came over to Elizabeth City from Hertford with a group of friends.
As she browsed a sidewalk rack outside Lazzy Frog on Fearing Street, Winslow remarked that she likes to participate in Shop Small Saturday every year. Lazzy Frog is a favorite, she said.
"It's more of the style that I like," Winslow said.
Jennifer Stallings was another member of the group who drove over to Elizabeth City from Hertford.
Stallings said she was interested in the doorbuster deals and likes the idea of Shop Small Saturday.
"I like to support local small businesses," Stallings said.
Meredith Winslow cast a keen eye toward the doorbuster specials.
"My favorite is the deals," she said.
Stallings said she will be doing her Christmas shopping when the time is right — but Saturday she was shopping for herself.
"I like anything and everything," she said, when asked whether there were particular items she was looking for.
Adding to the festive atmosphere downtown was a Downtown Waterfront Market that was held Saturday at Mariners' Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also, a Turkey Trot 5k run and one-mile Family Fun Run started from Waterfront Park around 8 a.m. Saturday.