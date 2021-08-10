Elizabeth City police are apparently investigating a shots-fired report near Viking Village on the Elizabeth City State University campus.
ECSU sent out a text message to students just before 3 p.m. warning of a "report of gunshots" near the campus residence hall and asking they "stay away from the area."
Emergency radio traffic suggested 13 shots may have been fired but that could not be immediately confirmed.
Radio traffic later indicated that two men, apparently suspects in the shooting, were in custody.
A city police official asked that The Daily Advance submit its questions about the shooting incident in writing. Answers to the questions were not immediately available.