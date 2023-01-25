United Way on a roll

Sarah Nguyen (left) of the team Sneak Attack rolls a bocce ball as teammate Theresa Chambless (right) watches during the Albemarle Area United Way's annual bocce ball tournament at Waterfront Park, Saturday, April 30, 2022. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Team signups are currently underway for this year's expanded Bocce, Beer & Bites event scheduled for late April.

Last year's event, a fundraiser for the Albemarle Area United Way, featured 40 four-person teams and the event sold out, leaving a number of people unable to participate, AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake said.