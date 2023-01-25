...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Sarah Nguyen (left) of the team Sneak Attack rolls a bocce ball as teammate Theresa Chambless (right) watches during the Albemarle Area United Way's annual bocce ball tournament at Waterfront Park, Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Team signups are currently underway for this year's expanded Bocce, Beer & Bites event scheduled for late April.
Last year's event, a fundraiser for the Albemarle Area United Way, featured 40 four-person teams and the event sold out, leaving a number of people unable to participate, AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake said.
To ensure more people who want to play in the double-elimination tournament get to, this year's event, scheduled for Saturday, April 29, will feature 48 teams, Blake said.
“We’re excited to expand this very popular community fundraising event," he said. "Each year we’ve seen an increase in participation and sponsorships."
Blake said roughly 350 people typically attend the event.
Blake noted that one reason bocce ball is so popular is that it's "easily played by all ages and skill levels." He pointed out the event, now in its fifth year, has had a different winning team each of the past four years.
Bocce, Beer & Bites will again be held at Waterfront Park from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Teams can sign up for $200 through April 14 or until all 48 spots are sold out. Each team member, and spectators who purchase a $30 ticket, receive two craft beers, a barbecue plate and a Kona shaved ice. Complimentary bottled water and sodas will also be available.
Meal-only tickets for $20 will be available, as will family four-pack tickets for $70.
To purchase team or individual tickets to the event, visit aaunitedway.org/bbb. The United Way is also seeking volunteers and sponsors for the event. Those interested should contact Alexandra Lekki at 252-333-1510.