SOUTH MILLS — Signups are now underway for an event that brings hundreds of kayakers and canoeists to Camden County every year.
The 17th annual Paddle for the Border is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. The event, limited to 375 participants, takes paddlers on a 7.5-mile trek of the Dismal Swamp Canal.
Participants depart the canal bridge at Dismal Swamp State Park and paddle at their own pace to the Ballahack boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Registration for the event costs $45 and includes a "grab and go" breakfast and a picnic lunch at the end of the paddle. Paddlers also have their choice of a T-shirt or hat.
Open registration continues through April 1 or until 375 paddlers sign up. Late registration on April 2 requires participants to sign up online and pay a $10 late fee.
Paddlers can register online at www.cityofchesapeake.net/paddle or call 252-771-8333 for a registration packet.
Paddle for the Border is a joint effort by the Dismal Swamp State Park, the Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, the Camden County Tourism Development Authority, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center.