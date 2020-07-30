Authorities are asking the public's help locating a missing Camden County teen believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Tametrius K. Johnson, 15, earlier today.
Johnson, whose nickname is "Meechie," was last seen at Apartment 205 at 600 Bridge Court, Camden, according to a press release.
Johnson is described as a black male, 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has black hair about 3-4 inches in length and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-color pullover hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants and dark-colored Nike Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information about Johnson is asked to call the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 252-338-5046.