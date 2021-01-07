A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chowan County teenager described by state officials as endangered.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued the alert Thursday for Corey Jay Holcomb, describing him as someone believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Holcomb, 15, is described as white, 4-foot, 6-inches tall and weighing 91 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black-and-gray-colored shirt with a polar bear on the front, jogging pants and gray tennis shoes.
Holcomb was last seen at 323 Pima Trail in Edenton and he may have been riding a bicycle. While his direction of travel and a description of the bicycle were not available, authorities believe he may have been headed south of Chowan County.
Anyone with information about Holcomb's whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Church at the Chowan County Sheriff's Office at 252-482 8484.