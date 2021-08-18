A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Pasquotank County woman who is considered endangered.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued the alert for Jordan Nicole Murray at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday. According to the center, Murray, 23, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Murray was last seen at 1114 Azalea Trail, Elizabeth City.
She is described as white, 5 foot six inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. Her blond hair is shoulder length and her eyes are green. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray sweat pants.
Anyone with information about Murray is asked to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office at 505-450-4268.