The guest soloist for tonight’s marquee concert of the Elizabeth City State University Jazz Festival likes the way this kind of festival can promote jazz in the community.
Charlton Singleton — a trumpet player, composer, arranger and music educator who won a 2019 Grammy for Best Regional Roots Album with the band Ranky Tanky — will perform tonight with the ECSU Jazz Festival Honor Ensemble and the U.S. Air Force Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble from Langley Air Force Base. The free concert will be held at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Singleton said he appreciates being a part of jazz festivals at historically black colleges and universities, having graduated from an HBCU, South Carolina State University.
“I totally understand, love and promote anything positive involving any HBCU,” he said.
Singleton said festivals like this are educational, enlightening, entertaining, “and they definitely keep this music alive.”
In North Carolina, which has produced jazz giants such as John Coltrane, Thelonius Monk, and Max Roach, “it’s vital to make sure that everyone understands that history,” Singleton said.
Singleton said he also wants to help people understand that not all jazz musicians come from big cities.
“I’m a proponent of making sure that students that are starting to listen to jazz understand the history, and where and why a lot of this music was created,” Singleton said. “Jazz is expressive. Jazz is creative because you are improvising.”
In New Orleans, Black people had the ability to be in a part of town, Congo Square, where they could express themselves and congregate, he said.
But in other cities such as Charleston and Savannah, “there were people able to express themselves — but it was against the law (to do it publicly).”
“That’s why we always say that jazz was born in New Orleans,” he said, even though Charleston and other places had people doing some of the same things musically at the same time or even earlier.
People gathered in homes, churches or wherever they could, and played music as part of the gatherings, he said.
When Singleton won the 2019 Grammy it was presented during the “first ceremony” and was not part of the televised program. He said that not’s surprising since the broadcast is always going to be focused on whatever is popular in that moment.
In addition to performing and teaching clinics at jazz festivals such as tonight’s, Singleton also frequently lectures on jazz.
Singleton used to be a high school and middle school band director, and he also serves as organist at a Catholic Church in Charleston. The church uses a range of styles in worship music, and he has been able to put his own personality into the music liturgy, he said.
A notable characteristic of Singleton’s trumpet playing is its expressiveness — a feeling of telling a story with the horn.
Singleton said he has intentionally worked on that. His inspirations include Harry “Sweets” Edison and Miles Davis.
The Miles Davis recordings from the 1950s are especially significant for their expressiveness.
Edison and Davis were “probably the most expressive trumpet players that really caught my attention,” Singleton said. “Just about everything that they said through their horn really communicated the vibe of that piece that they were playing at the time.”
Expressiveness can be taught, he said.
“It starts by listening,” Singleton said. “Everything starts by listening and copying. That’s especially true in jazz.”
Singleton noted music is a language and pointed out languages are learned first by listening. The same principle is at work when you sing along with a song in the car, he said.
Singleton mentioned that tonight’s performance will include a piece that Miles Davis played on his Harmon mute, which has often been noted as being when Davis was at his most expressive. That song is “Tutu,” written by Marcus Miller.
Singleton said what he enjoys most about teaching younger musicians is passing on information, seeing students “get it,” and watching the excitement that they have as young musicians and the energy that they have.
“In this short rehearsal that we’ve had so far I absolutely see that in the students,” Singleton said following the Tuesday morning rehearsal.
Singleton hails from the small, rural town of Awendaw, South Carolina, about 14 miles north of Charleston, and grew up in the Gullah culture surrounded by Gullah music.
“It’s all about Gullah in that area,” Singleton said. “That’s what I was raised on. It’s the sound that has always been present.”
Singleton has his middle school band director to thank for learning the trumpet.
“To be honest with you I was forced to play the trumpet,” Singleton said.
He explained that the middle school band director gave all students a “mouthpiece test” to determine the instrument they would be best suited for.
“I didn’t want to play the trumpet at all,” he said. Instead, he wanted to play drums or saxophone.
His parents told him to do what the teacher wanted, he said, “and the rest is history.”