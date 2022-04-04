Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Charlton Singleton will headline Elizabeth City State University’s Jazz Festival on Wednesday.
The festival will also feature the ECSU Jazz Festival Honor Band and the U.S. Air Force Rhythm in Blue jazz ensemble.
The concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the ECSU Fine Arts Center will begin with Singleton performing with the jazz festival honor band. After an intermission, Singleton will return for a performance with the Rhythm in Blue jazz ensemble from Langley Air Force Base.
Douglas Jackson, a trumpet player and professor of music at ECSU, said Singleton’s work ranges from traditional jazz to his service as the organist at a Catholic Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Singleton’s roots in South Carolina and its Gullah culture are an important element in his music, according to Jackson.
“He has a range of backgrounds,” Jackson said.
Singleton will rehearse much of the day today with the ECSU Jazz Festival Honor Band, Jackson said. The band will include ECSU music majors along with high school students from Currituck and Camden high schools.
“This is the first time we have partnered with those two high schools,” Jackson said. “We are very excited to be doing that.”
On Wednesday morning Singleton will conduct a jazz clinic for local high school students, which Jackson noted is “a staple of this event.”
The concert Wednesday evening is free and open to the public.
Singleton won a Grammy for his work with the roots music ensemble Ranky Tanky.
Singleton has taught music at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, and was also an adjunct faculty member at the College of Charleston.
In 2008 he co-founded and became the artistic director and conductor of the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, an 18-piece jazz ensemble, the resident big band in Charleston.
In November 2016 he was named the inaugural artist in residence at the recently renovated Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston. He remained in this position until July 2019; at that point he was named artist in residence emeritus.
He continues to lead the Summer Youth Jazz Orchestra Camp as well as the “Jazz Through the Ages” assembly at the Gaillard Center.
In addition to performing, Singleton is in demand as a speaker, clinician, composer, and arranger. He has worked with entertainers such asBobby McFerrin, Ruby Dee, Jimmy Heath, Slide Hampton, Houston Person, Darius Rucker, Fred Wesley, and Cyrus Chestnut.