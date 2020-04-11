This year’s National EMS Week will be observed May 17-23, according to the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.
Around the nation, EMS workers, along with medical staff, police and firefighters, are receiving public praise for their front-line fight against the spread of the coronavirus, the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
Ask two local siblings and they’ll say emergency medical service workers should be celebrated year round.
“We want every week to be EMS Week,” said Sara Stafford Tyler of Grandy. “I think EMS Week should be every week because they’re here for us all the time.”
Tyler’s sister is Jean Stafford Newell, of Elizabeth City, and together the two are known by family and friends as the Stafford Sisters.
Newell also is the mother of Jerry Newell, who is director of Pasquotank-Camden EMS.
To show their support for local EMS workers, the Stafford Sisters recently donated $100 to provide lunch for 30 Pasquotank-Camden EMS workers.
Jerry Newell said the donation was a break from so much of the “doom and gloom” reporting associated with the coronavirus.
“What we’re trying to provide is a positive side of the community stepping up for first-responders,” he said.
Last week, Jerry Newell and his operations manager, Jamar Whitaker, met at Jean Newell’s home to accept the boxed lunches. Jerry and Whitaker had stacked the boxes in their EMS vehicle and were preparing to take them to their hungry staff at the EMS building near Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
The total value of the lunches may have been more than $100, because Firehouse Subs, which provided the meals, also gave the sisters a discount, they said.