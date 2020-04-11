Two local siblings known as the Stafford Sisters (middle) donated $100 to purchase lunch for 30 Pasquotank-Camden EMS workers, Friday, April 3. Pictured (from left) are Jerry Newell, director of Pasquotank-Camden EMS; Jean Stafford Newell, who is Jerry’s mother; Sara Stafford Newell, and Jamar Whitaker, the operations manager for Pasquotank-Camden EMS. The meals were provided by Firehouse Subs of Elizabeth City.