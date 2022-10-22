...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The exterior of the new Pier 17 restaurant is shown at the corner of Halstead Boulevard and Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City in January 2020. The city of Elizabeth City announced Friday that a site plan for a 6,049-square-foot WaWa store has been submitted for a 1.85-acre site at 406 Halstead Boulevard. That's the address for the Pier 17.
Elizabeth City's Community Development Department has received a site plan for a WaWa gas station and convenience store — the first in the region — at a site currently occupied by a local restaurant.
According to the city's weekly "FYI" email on Friday, Community Development received a plan Friday, Oct. 14, for a 6,049-square-foot store at 406 Halstead Boulevard.
That's the same address for the Pier 17 Seafood and Bar restaurant, which is located at the corner of Ehringhaus Street and Halstead Boulevard in what formerly was the Golden Corral restaurant.
The city's FYI doesn't mention the Pier 17 restaurant. It says only that the site is 1.85 acres and zoned for general business use.
According to online Pasquotank County tax records, the property where the Pier 17 is located is 1.84 taxable acres. The current owner, as of July 1, is listed as Shuang Mu LLC of 121 Pineview Drive, Elizabeth City, and the current tax value of both the land and building is $1,033,600.
When asked about the city's announcement, a store manager said Saturday the Pier 17's owner, Hang Huang, wasn't at the restaurant so "he can't confirm it."
Huang, who also owns and operates the popular Noodle Man restaurant in Virginia, opened the Pier 17 in November 2020. Huang told The Daily Advance in a previous interview that the restaurant was supposed to open in March 2020 but the opening was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, Huang said renovations to the building took a bit longer than expected and he had to spend significant time training employees.
According to the city FYI, the site plan submitted for the WaWa gas station and convenience store calls for 48 parking spaces, gas pump islands, new sidewalks along Ehringhaus Street and Halstead Boulevard "for the entire length of the site," a new landscaping plan and driveway improvements that have been approved by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The site plan will go before the city's Technical Review Committee in the coming weeks, according to the FYI.
According to WaWa's website, the Pennsylvania-based corporation currently has stores in six East Coast states and Washington, D.C., including about 50 in Virginia. The first WaWa opened in as a WaWa Food Market in Folsom, Pennsylvania in 1964.
A WaWa spokesman told WRAL in May that the company has about 900 stores and confirmed WaWa's plans to open its first stores in North Carolina before the end of 2024.
An email to the company's public relations department on Saturday wasn't immediately returned.