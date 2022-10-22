Pier 17, exterior

The exterior of the new Pier 17 restaurant is shown at the corner of Halstead Boulevard and Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City in January 2020. The city of Elizabeth City announced Friday that a site plan for a 6,049-square-foot WaWa store has been submitted for a 1.85-acre site at 406 Halstead Boulevard. That's the address for the Pier 17.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City's Community Development Department has received a site plan for a WaWa gas station and convenience store — the first in the region — at a site currently occupied by a local restaurant.

According to the city's weekly "FYI" email on Friday, Community Development received a plan Friday, Oct. 14, for a 6,049-square-foot store at 406 Halstead Boulevard.