CAMDEN — The need to remove muck-like sub-soils at the original site for the new Camden County High School drove the site preparation cost so high — $1.5 million over budget — that county and school officials decided to look for an alternate site.
That's according to county officials and a construction firm official who on Thursday discussed Camden's plan to secure a new site for the school on U.S. Highway 158.
The Camden Board of Commissioners took the first step toward acquiring the 70-acre site on U.S. 158 across from the existing county administrative offices.
A draft agreement between the county and current owner Williams Farms Inc. of North Carolina reviewed at Monday's meeting calls for the county to buy the 70-acre parcel for $25,000 an acre, with an option to buy the remainder of the 194-acre tract. That would put the cost of the 70-acre tract at $1.75 million.
Local officials previously had planned to build the new high school at a site on N.C. Highway 343 North that the county has owned since 2008. The county paid $1.5 million for the 63-acre site and broke ground there for the new school nearly a year ago.
But as Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction explained this week, soil borings performed at the N.C. 343 North site indicated a lot "cut and fill" would need to be done in order to get the site ready for construction. Hauling out the cut soil and hauling in the fill soil becomes expensive, and it has grown even more expensive as fuel prices have risen, Ott said.
When the company put the site work out for bids, the bids came back about $1.5 million over what had been allocated in the project budget for site development, Ott said.
"It was far more than what we thought it was going to be," he said.
It was around that same time that officials learned about a new round of state grants. As a result, the project was essentially put on hold until Camden could apply for one of the grants and find out if it was awarded one.
Camden learned last week that it had been awarded an additional $27 million in state needs-based facilities grant funding, increasing to $40 million the total amount in state grant funds for the project. County voters approved a $33 million bond referendum for the project in November 2020.
A small amount of investigation has already been done at the proposed new site, and that limited testing suggests there will be much less need for cut and fill, according to Ott. The cost of the soil testing at the N.C. 343 North site was about $38,000, he said.
County Manager Ken Bowman's report on the site indicates it will provide adequate space for the new school building, parking, sports fields and expansion when needed.
The county has permission under the proposed agreement to investigate site conditions and has an investigation period within which it can opt out of the purchase based on findings from that investigation.
A public hearing on the acquisition of the new site will be held at Camden commissioners’ June 6 meeting.
Kahn said when the new site came up as a possibility, school and county officials began considering whether to acquire the alternative site.
Referring to the N.C. 343 property, Ott said the company "spent an inordinate amount of time getting the site permitted." He said it was not possible to get all the data the school district wanted because there's a significant amount of wetlands at the site and parts of the tract were difficult to get to for the performance of soil tests.