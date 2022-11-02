Medical office building at hospital site

Work continues on the medical offices building at the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus site in Elizabeth City in this Sept. 27 photo. Site work for Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital on the site is scheduled to start in the coming days and steel should be visible by the end of the month, a Sentara official said Tuesday.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Site work for Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital in Elizabeth City is scheduled to start in the coming days and steel should be visible by the end of the month.

Sentra Director of Facilities and Plant Operations Beth Delaney briefed City Council and Pasquotank commissioners Tuesday night on the progress of the project, saying the new hospital is on track to open in the winter of 2024.