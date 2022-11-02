Work continues on the medical offices building at the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus site in Elizabeth City in this Sept. 27 photo. Site work for Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital on the site is scheduled to start in the coming days and steel should be visible by the end of the month, a Sentara official said Tuesday.
Site work for Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital in Elizabeth City is scheduled to start in the coming days and steel should be visible by the end of the month.
Sentra Director of Facilities and Plant Operations Beth Delaney briefed City Council and Pasquotank commissioners Tuesday night on the progress of the project, saying the new hospital is on track to open in the winter of 2024.
The new $200 million hospital and adjacent medical office building that will be known as the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus is located on 135 acres at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
The medical office building is expected to open in several months, Delaney said. Construction on it began in September 2021.
“This month you will actually see site work starting at the hospital,” Delaney said. “Not just the digging of the ground but you will see some steel being laid.”
The 235,000-square-foot hospital will feature 88 beds, including 10 in the intensive care unit.
Sentara will be consolidating many of its physician practices in the area into the 83,000-square-foot medical office building. The first phase of that relocation will begin in the spring, Delaney said. It will include radiation oncology, family practice, cardiac rehab and Sentara’s Digital Hub.
The second relocation phase is slated to begin next fall and will include women’s imagining and central testing.
“Central testing is where you go and give blood or have an EKG (electrocardiogram) before you have a procedure at the hospital,” Delaney said. “Since we have the new building we want to bring that up and have the community start actually using it.”
When the hospital opens, the final phase of filling the medical office building will be completed. It will include general and vascular surgery, pediatric, OBGYN, wound care and orthopedic services.
“It will be the same time the hospital opens up,” Delaney said. “The hospital and the (medical) office will be connected so the physicians can easily move from their offices to the hospital.”
Delaney said the new hospital’s ICU unit and emergency department, which will have 41 spaces, have been designed to allow Sentara to create more ICU beds if needed. There are education rooms located near the ED that can be transformed into a waiting room in the event of a mass casualty incident. The waiting room could then be used as a triage space, Delaney said.
“We are being very flexible with our space,” Delaney said. “We built a lot of flexibility into this space.”
The step-down unit near the ICU, where less acute patients are cared for, has been largely equipped to house additional ICU patients if necessary.
“If we had a surge like we had with the COVID pandemic, we could care for patients right around the corner,” Delaney said. “We learned a lot from the pandemic and we put a lot of swing spaces in this hospital.’’
A big change at the hospital will the layout of the labor and delivery wing. It will no longer feature separate labor and delivery, recovery and post-partum rooms.
“The model that we are going to have is you do all of that in one room,” Delaney said. “The new rooms are gigantic and they are patient- and family-centered. There is a couch that pulls down into a bed, we have a rocking chair, we have the bassinet. It is much more friendly and you can have your whole crew in there.’’