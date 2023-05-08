Nearly 150 fewer people in the six-county area filed for jobless benefits in March than did in February, lowering the region's unemployment rate below 4% for the first time in 2023.

A total of 1,980 persons filed for unemployment in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck, Camden and Gates counties in March, according to data released last week by the the N.C. Department of Commerce.