Nearly 150 fewer people in the six-county area filed for jobless benefits in March than did in February, lowering the region's unemployment rate below 4% for the first time in 2023.
A total of 1,980 persons filed for unemployment in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck, Camden and Gates counties in March, according to data released last week by the the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Five of the counties saw slight decreases in their unemployment, while Chowan's rate ticked up .2% to 3.8%.
Meanwhile, the area's workforce participation increased in all six counties, boosting March's labor force to 52,587, an increase of 424 workers. That's nearly twice the increase in labor participation from January to February.
The area's 3.7% unemployment rate was just a few clicks higher than the 3.5% statewide rate in March.
According to the commerce department, 61 counties saw decreases in unemployment in March. Twelve, including Chowan, saw an increase and 27 saw their rate remain unchanged.
Statewide, the number of persons filing jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, increased slightly in March — by 41 — to 185,569. The state's labor force, meanwhile, rose by 63,142 to over 5 million. According to commerce data, the number of workers employed statewide since March 2022 increased by 47,119 while the number of unemployed rose by 7,055.
Pasquotank, which has the area’s largest workforce, continued to see the largest number of workers filing jobless claims (729). But that was 72 fewer than in February. The county's workforce participation rose by 134 — to just shy of 17,000.
Currituck, which has the area’s second-largest workforce, had the second-largest number of jobless claims (448). That was 58 fewer than in February. Its workforce rose by 90 to 14,690, lowering its jobless rate from 3.7% to 3.3%.
Chowan, with the third-largest workforce in the area, increased its labor participation by 46 to 5,957. But its number of unemployed workers rose by 12, increasing its jobless rate to 3.8%.
Perquimans had 205 workers who sought jobless benefits in March, seven fewer than February. Its workforce, meanwhile, increased by 55, rising above 5,000 and lowering its unemployment rate to 4.1%.
In Gates, 172 workers filed for jobless benefits, 13 fewer than in February. Its labor participation rose by 47, lowering its jobless rate to 3.3%.
Camden, which has the fewest number of workers in the area, continued to have the fewest filing jobless claims (158). That was seven fewer than in February. Its labor participation, meanwhile, grew by 54 to 4,758, lowering its unemployment rate to 3.3%.
Camden had the state's 30th lowest unemployment rate in March, while Currituck's was 31st lowest and Gates' was 33rd lowest. Chowan had the 65th lowest rate, while Perquimans and Pasquotank ranked 76th and 79th lowest, respectively.
Compared to a year ago, the unemployment rates in Perquimans, Camden and Currituck were down slightly from March 2022, while Pasquotank’s and Gates’ were both up 0.3% and Chowan's remained unchanged.
According to the commerce department, the number of North Carolina counties with jobless rates of 5% or lower rose in March by one to 91. The number with rates between 5% and 10% remained at nine.
Hyde County continued to have the state's highest unemployment rate, 8.8%. Tyrrell County, with a rate of 6.9%, had the second-highest rate. Dare County, with a rate of 5.4%, had the sixth-highest rate. Buncombe County had the lowest rate, 2.8%.
Eight of the state’s metropolitan areas saw their unemployment rates decrease in February; two others saw their rates increase and five remained unchanged. Rocky Mount continued to post the highest rate (5.2%) and Asheville had the lowest rate (2.9%).
The Elizabeth City Micropolitan Area, which includes Pasquotank, Camden and Perquimans counties, saw its unemployment rate fall by .3% to 4.1% in March. The Elizabeth City MA saw 1,092 persons file for jobless benefits in March in a labor force of 26,788. That's 86 fewer unemployed workers than in February and a labor participation increase of 241.