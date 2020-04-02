Six hunger-relief sites in the region, including one in Elizabeth City, have temporarily closed because they don't have enough volunteers to continue operating, Food Bank of the Albemarle said Wednesday.
The six sites that have closed until further notice include one at New Hope United Methodist Church in Hertford; the Murfreesboro mobile site in Murfreesboro; Mother of Mercy in Washington, N.C.; the St. Stephen Soup Kitchen on Cypress Street in Elizabeth City; the Back Swamp Church of Christ site in Williamston; and the Plymouth Food Pantry in Plymouth.
The Food Bank itself continues to operate with normal hours during the coronavirus pandemic. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Albemarle Food Pantry, a program of the food bank, is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with drive-up service only. Motorists are advised to remain in their cars to maintain social distancing and volunteers will place food packages in the vehicle's trunk.
Food Bank Executive Director Liz Reasoner encouraged anyone experiencing financial hardship because of the coronavirus to contact her agency and use its community-based services.
“Right now, our region, state, and nation are experiencing a health crisis that is unprecedented,” she said. “Thousands of people right here in northeastern North Carolina are faced with reduced hours and income, and even job loss. The Food Bank is taking all necessary steps to ensure we continue serving our neighbors with nutritious food now, and after this health and financial crisis has ended.”
Besides providing clients with food, Food Bank staff can also assist them with filling out applications for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the food stamp program.
A full list of food pantries, mobile pantries, and other services can be found online at www.afoodbank.org. The food bank asked that anyone who is able to assist those pantries as a volunteer do so by contacting the pantry directly.