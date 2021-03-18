Six registered sex offenders in Pasquotank County are facing felony charges after a compliance operation found them in violation of state and federal laws.
A press release from the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office Thursday didn't name those arrested but said a number were charged with failing to register as a sex offender, failing to notify the Sheriff's Office of a change of address, failing to report online identifiers (websites and other platforms they're registered to use) and falsifying verification information.
At least one suspect was charged with being on the premises of a location where, as a sex offender, they were not allowed to be. At least one was charged with unlawfully residing too close to a day-care center or school.
According to the press release, the Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Service conducted the sex offender and enforcement compliance operation to ensure that the 80 registered sex offenders in Pasquotank are in compliance with state and federal laws, specifically the Adam Walsh Act, the federal law passed in 2006 to protect children from sexual exploitation and violent crime.
During the operation, which began Monday and concluded Wednesday, the law enforcement officials confirmed the residency of each registered sex offender and personal information about each offender. They also served any outstanding warrants on offenders and looked for those who have absconded.
The Sheriff's Office said operations like the one this week are conducted to "serve notice" on sex offenders that state and federal laws applying to them are enforced and that the registration requirement is " taken seriously for the protection of the community."