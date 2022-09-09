skin by jessica

Jessica Jones Schilleci poses alongside some of the equipment she uses in her new esthetician business, Skin by Jessica. Her office is located in Suite B5 of the McPherson Place plaza at 1016 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Jessica Jones Schilleci wants her customers glowing when they leave her business.

“Everybody wants to have that nice glowy skin,” said Schilleci, who is an esthetician and owner of Skin by Jessica LLC. “Some people just don’t know how to get that or how to achieve it. Everybody’s capable of having it, though.”