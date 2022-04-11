An Elizabeth City State University student who makes and sells skin care products and lip gloss won $2,000 Saturday that she plans to reinvest in her lip gloss business.
Kaullin Makai took first place in the inaugural Viking Entrepreneurship Week business pitch competition.
The contest drew teams from public historically Black colleges and universities across North Carolina.
Makai, who grew up and Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from high school in Charlotte, said she started making body butters and other skin care products while she was a senior in high school, basing her products on advice from friends who knew how to make them.
“I experimented until I had my final recipe,” she said.
Makai makes and sells homemade body butter and organic lip gloss. One of her early markets has been clients at her mother’s hair styling salon.
Makai said she had assumed she couldn’t afford college until she heard about the NC Promise tuition discount program. ECSU and two other UNC campuses — UNC-Pembroke and Western Carolina University — offer tuition of $500 per semester to in-state students through the program.
Makai told the panel of judges she thought the main thing her business needs is better branding. For that reason, she proposed using the prize money for branded packaging to replace the generic tubes she currently puts her lip gloss in.
But the judges suggested a better use for the money would be increasing her inventory to meet the demand for repeat sales from existing customers while continuing to grow her customer base.
Makai said after the competition that she was taking that advice to heart and would direct most of her resources toward increasing her supply of the lip gloss. She said she wants to increase her sales volume with existing customers while also expanding her customer base as she builds her brand.
Makai, a junior majoring in business entrepreneurship, said she plans to develop her skin care and lip gloss business into a full-time career.
Winning the second-place prize of $1,000 was Jada Foote, a student at N.C. A&T State University who advises college students and high school students on how to earn full scholarships and obtain a debt-free college education.
The $500 third prize went to ECSU students Taylor Starling and Brionni Bunting, who have developed a plan to operate a coffee shop on campus. The students met while they were working at the local Starbucks.
Another ECSU student, Angel Teagle, proposed a technological solution to the problem of “hot car” deaths of children. His invention, which he has worked on with ECSU engineering and technology faculty, sends a Bluetooth notification to a parent’s cell phone if they leave their child in the car seat when they step away from their vehicle.
“My target market will be parents with children who are still in the age range for car seats,” Teagle said.
Answering questions from judges, Teagle said he plans to pursue a patent for his invention.
Tyler Sharper, a student at NC A&T with a commercial photography business, and Lance Davis, an NC A&T student who has developed an alternative social media infrastructure making use of virtual reality, rounded out the group of six finalists.
The competition was funded through a grant from the PNC Bank Foundation as part of an initiative to promote entrepreneurship education at HBCUs in North Carolina.