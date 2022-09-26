BARCO — Around 500 people passed through the gates during the first 45 minutes after Aviation Day officially began at Currituck Regional Airport Saturday at 10 a.m.
Among the event's early arrivals was Camden Early High School student Alyssa Anderson.
“I got here at 9:44 a.m.,” Anderson said. “I looked at the time.”
Anderson had a particular reason for arriving early. She wanted one of the free airplane rides being offered to youth ages 7-17 by the Elizabeth City Experimental Aircraft Association.
The EAA had seven planes offering the free 10 to 15-minute rides. Because Anderson, 14, was second in line to sign up for the flights, she got to pick out the plane in which she would get her ride.
Anderson choose a RV-8 experimental plane built and piloted by Elizabeth City resident John Siemens for her first-ever flight. But what Anderson didn’t know at the time was that Siemens was going to hand over controls of the plane to her during their flight.
While Siemens pointed out features of the plane, the pilot pointed out a control stick directly in front of the where Anderson was seated that would allow her to fly the two-seat airplane over the skies of Currituck.
“I’m really hoping I like it and I don’t get sick,” Anderson said before the flight.
Siemens flew Anderson over Currituck Sound and other parts of the county during what turned out to be a 20-minute flight. A number of planes flying other youth were lined up to land at the airport and Siemens had to fly over the field before coming in for a landing, extending the trip by at least five minutes.
“It was a lot of fun,” Anderson said after her flight. “I wasn’t nervous at all. John was a lot of fun and I’m glad I got to steer the plane a bit.”
It took Siemens seven years to build his plane and he said Anderson performed well while flying the plane.
“I gave her the control stick and she flew it around a little bit,” Siemens said. “I think she will be a good pilot someday. She just needs a little more practice.”
Anderson said she loved the entire experience. She got her first taste of aviation sitting in a flight simulator at Elizabeth City State University.
“I went to an ECSU aviation program and I got interested in flying,” she said. “I have always been interested in flying.”
The EAA gave a total of 87 rides between shortly before 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., which was 90 minutes after the event was scheduled to end at 3 p.m.
Currituck Airport Manager William Nelson said around 1,500 people attended Aviation Day, up from around 900 that attended last fall.
In addition to the free flights, the event featured more than 30 planes on display, most of which were flown in the day of the event. There were also two World War II-era planes on display as well as numerous vendors, other displays and live music.
“We had an excellent turnout and all the feedback that we received was positive,” Nelson said. “People were excited to be out there and to see everything that we had on display.’’
Nelson said a highlight of the event was a flyover by a U.S. Coast Guard C-130 aircraft and a demonstration put on by the U.S. Forest Service. The demonstration included one Forest Service airplane dropping a load of water on a simulated fire.
“Their lead plane gave us a little smoke and the tanker then came by and dropped a load of water on the smoke,” Nelson said. “That is always cool to see.”