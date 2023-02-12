Several years ago, Kevin Kupietz and Orestes Gooden were talking about Elizabeth City State University's growing aviation science program when they both hit on the idea that it would be great if ECSU's aircraft had their own distinctive branding.

Kupietz, chair of the Department of Aviation and Emergency Management, and Gooden, an aviation professor, shared their idea with ECSU officials. Alyn Goodson, ECSU's chief and staff and vice chancellor for operations, suggested that the rebranding also recognize the Tuskegee Airmen.