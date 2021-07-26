The Small Business Technology Development Center wants to help minority-owned subcontractors prepare and submit bids for construction work on Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital.
The SBTDC, which helps promote the development of small businesses, will hold free workshops to help local, minority-owned subcontractors prepare to submit bids for the construction of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center’s new facility, slated to open in 2024.
Two of the workshops will be held this week at ECSU’s K.E. White Graduate Center to assist business owners in the bidding process.
Center director Wanda Cooper said in order for subcontractors to be eligible for bidding they must be qualified as a vendor by Sentara Healthcare’s construction contractor, Whiting-Turner.
“Local companies should build our local hospital,” Cooper said. “My focus is to provide the training and support necessary to prepare minority and locally-owned companies to become prequalified vendors. Once qualified, they can also bid on other Sentara projects in Elizabeth City and surrounding areas.”
The first workshop, titled “Creating a Capability Statement,” will be held Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A second workshop, titled “Preparing for contracting,” is set for Friday starting at 3 p.m.
A final workshop, which will feature Whiting and Turner, starts at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Cooper said there will be more workshops each month designed to get minority- and locally-owned businesses qualified for the bidding process.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will be renamed Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus when it moves to a 135-acre site the hospital already owns near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road. The name change reflects a trend toward more outpatient care and less hospitalization.
The new hospital is expected to open in the summer of 2024 with construction set to begin this spring.
Sentara will break ground and begin construction on a medical office building on the site in September. The medical office building is expected to be open in fall 2022.
The new hospital could have fewer beds than originally planned because of changes in patient treatment trends. When Sentara announced plans for the new hospital last November, officials said there would be 110 beds at the new facility with a total project cost of around $158 million.