College of The Albemarle held a series of socially distanced ceremonies this week to provide 273 graduates the opportunity to walk across the stage in caps and gowns and receive their diplomas in front of their families.
Five smaller live ceremonies were held over two days, with four held in Elizabeth City Wednesday and a fifth slated for the college’s Dare County location on Thursday.
The ceremonies were designed to provide something of the “pomp and circumstance” of traditional commencement exercises while maintaining social distancing with COVID-19 restrictions still in place.
“We are so thrilled to have you on the campus,” COA President Jack Bagwell told graduates and family members at the 11:30 a.m. Thursday event on the Elizabeth City campus.
Bagwell told the assembled graduates and family members that while he was sorry the college was unable to provide “the full measure of pomp and circumstance” for this year’s graduates, he was glad that families were able to gather in the Performing Arts Center to watch graduates walk across the stage dressed in cap and gown.
And graduates — albeit in smaller groups because of social distancing guidelines — did file into the auditorium to the strains of the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance.”
“You go through your studies in a year that the world has not seen in 100 years — that really the world has never seen because of the technological changes that we have been through,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell told graduates that they were weathering another massive change on Wednesday as gas stations throughout the area were running out of gasoline. A cyberattack on a major U.S. pipeline last week has prompted consumer concerns about gas availability, which in turn has spurred a run on available gas supplies.
Bagwell told graduates he was impressed with the resilience they have shown during a year of enormous change because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And that resilience will serve them well in the future, he said.
This year’s graduating class includes more than 100 honor graduates and eight who earned two or more degrees. This year’s Associate Degree in Nursing class is the largest in the program’s history, at 37 students.
Bagwell encouraged graduates to remember that receiving their diploma was not the “end of their story.”
“This is just a chapter change,” he said.
Bagwell thanked family members in the audience for standing beside the graduates and supporting them in their educational journey. No one gets to the point of graduation from college without the support of family and friends, he said.
Bagwell said he appreciates the work that COA’s faculty and staff have done in helping students graduate amid the challenges of the pandemic.
He also encouraged students to join the COA Foundation Alumni Association.
“It’s all about community and staying connected,” Bagwell said.
He also urged graduates to think about what their next goal will be and then go out and pursue it with all the resilience and resourcefulness that has helped them get through the past year.
Savannah Pearsall is part of this year’s record-setting class of ADN graduates. She said she originally wanted to be a teacher before gravitating to nursing.
“I realized that I wanted to help people in ways other than just shaping their little minds,” she said.
Pearsall said the COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on the Class of 2021.
“But with our classmates’ help, all of us banded together and we made it,” she said.
Pearsall said she graduated from CamTech High School in Camden and started as a dual enrollment student at COA in the fall of 2014, completing general education courses in 2019 and then enrolling in the nursing program.
Ashley Wentz graduated from high school in Virginia in 2012 and completed studies for licensed practical nurse in 2019. After completing her coursework as a licensed practical nurse she enrolled in the Associate Degree in Nursing program.
“I have always wanted to be a nurse, ever since I was a little girl,” Wentz said.
Wentz noted that all classes moved online in March 2020 because of COVID-19. However, as the pandemic began to improve students returned to some in-person classes and had opportunities to care for patients at the hospital and assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Her class provided 800 hours of service at vaccination clinics, she said.
Edenton resident Taylor Sullivan, who’s originally from the Beaufort County town of Washington and graduated from high school in 2013, earned a degree in criminal justice technology from COA this spring.
Sullivan grew up wanting to be a police officer.
“It’s something I had always dreamed of doing,” Sullivan said.
But controversy over policing in the wake of high-profile deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police has led her to look more closely at other career options within the criminal justice field.
“It’s kind of scary with the way everything is now,” she said.
Sullivan said the pandemic wasn’t too much of a change for her degree program because she was already taking classes online.
“It has been kind of difficult but I have been able to deal with it,” she said.
Attending COA has been a good experience, she said, adding she appreciates the “friendly, clean environment.”
“I love this school,” Sullivan said.