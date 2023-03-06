Tai Smith, of Glendale, Arizona and a student at Wingate University in Monroe, is shown Saturday after crossing the finish line to win the men's 2nd annual Coast Guard Marathon with a time of 2:22.53. Mayor Kirk Rivers (left) rings a bell to celebrate Smith's victory.
The wind got the best of Olympic hopeful marathon runners Tai Smith and Kaylee Flanagan Saturday morning at the 2nd annual U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.
Smith, 25, easily won the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:22.53 but that was short of the of the 2:18.00 time needed to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Qualifying Marathon that will be held early next year in Orlando, Florida.
Flanagan finished second overall and won the women’s race in a time of 2:42.49. But, too, was short of the qualifying mark of 2:37.
Nonetheless, Smith, a Glendale, Arizona native and student at Wingate University in Monroe, was pleased with his time in the steady wind of 20 mph with even higher gusts.
Smith said the wind was in his face the final 12 miles of the race. His winning time was 10 minutes faster than last year’s winning time in the Coast Guard Marathon of 2:32.
“I came here to run 2:17-something, but with the conditions it wasn’t so great,” Smith said. “The wind got to be too tough. I just couldn’t get anything done today.’’
Smith said he will try again to qualify for the Olympic qualifying race later this summer in Duluth, Minnesota.
“One more, maybe two if I need to,” Smith said. “I’m going to run Grandma’s Marathon and I should do it there.”
Smith was referring to the Grandma's Marathon scheduled to be run in Duluth June 17
Flanagan also said the windy conditions were difficult but the Boulder, Colorado, resident was still the second runner across the finish line, besting third-place finisher Alex Koksal of Currituck County by three minutes.
“The wind was really tough and it was a mentally engaging race,” Flanagan said. “If you lost it mentally it would be hard to get to the finish. My goal was to power through, head down. It was pretty tough out there.”
Flanagan, 27, said she took the women’s lead early in the race and ran the last 13 miles alone.
“There was a lot of support out there on the course,” Flanagan said. “I was excited to be out here for the first time. Hopefully, I’ll be back.”
Stephen Farrell won the 13.1-mile half marathon in 1:26 after entering the race a month ago. Farrell and his wife were at their home in Enniscorthy, Ireland, when they found out the Coast Guard Marathon would be held during their week-long trip to the East Coast of the United States.
Farrell, 44, said he didn’t expect to win the race, especially in the windy conditions.
“We are on vacation here, so I decided to run it,” Farrell said. “We are touring. We came down from Washington, D.C., and we are headed back up to Virginia and Delaware.”
Farrell described the wind as “just incredible,” especially while running on the runway at Base Elizabeth City.
“It came off the runway and it just lifted you,” Farrell said. “It was very, very tough. It was quite strong all the way through. I’d say the wind added three or four minutes to my time.”
Currituck resident Justine Koksal, 30, won the women’s half marathon in a time of 1:31.08 and finished third overall.
“My husband and I moved here in August and we love to run,” Koksal said. “We also want to support the Coast Guard.”