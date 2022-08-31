A Smithfield man is facing a minimum of 20 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him on a charge of distributing the designer drug cyclopropylfentanyl, resulting in death by the user.
Shamel Nesbitt, 32, was convicted in federal court in Elizabeth City on Wednesday.
“The drug dealers and criminal networks lacing fentanyl into their supply are on notice,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “We will bring charges and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. When your criminal activity leads to death, you can face up to life in prison.”
Nesbitt’s conviction stems from a November 2017 investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of the drug cyclopropylfentanyl that resulted in the death of Lucas Urbina, 20, according to court documents.
and information presented in court.
Urbina died on Nov. 22, 2017, three days after being rushed to a hospital after suffering an overdose. Urbina was revived but he never regained consciousness.
A friend of Urbina also overdosed on the same substance and was transported to the hospital. He regained consciousness and after leaving the hospital he was interviewed by local police. A police search revealed a bag of suspected narcotics, plus two syringes.
Additional investigations of cell phone text messages and of Facebook pages led police to Nesbitt.