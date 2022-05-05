CAMDEN — South Mills property owners who receive their water from the South Mills Water Association voted Wednesday against dissolving the association.
A SMWA employee who answered the phone Thursday afternoon said the vote to liquidate the association did not pass. The vote was held at the South Mills Ruritan Club and began at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SMWA Manager Wayne Raper could not be reached for comment via phone Thursday or by email sent Wednesday evening.
If approved, the move would have liquidated the water association and Camden County would have absorbed nearly $1 million in remaining debt that the association owes on a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan. SMWA customers would then receive their water from the county’s South Camden water district, County Manager Ken Bowman said.
At the time Bowman was interviewed Thursday afternoon, he had not yet received an official response from the SMWA about Wednesday’s liquidation vote.
Camden has two water districts that provide residents water, South Mills Water and South Camden Water. South Mills residents who live west of the canal are served by the SMWA. Those living east of the canal are served by South Camden, while the remaining residents are served by the SMWA.
Bowman said it’s his understanding that the SMWA coverage district includes the new Camden Plantation subdivision, plus another subdivision planned off Keeter Barn Road, both which are west of the canal. Bowman said the remaining debt the SWMA owes on the USDA loan is around $975,000.
In October, Bowman said that South Camden was already selling SMWA about 150,000 gallons of water a day. Camden commissioners held a public hearing that same month at the South Mills Volunteer Fire Station. The hearing allowed about 60 South Mills residents, and future residents, the opportunity to voice their concerns about water availability, water pressure and other water-related issues.
Bowman told the audience that there were 12 wells, each about 75 feet deep, in the South Mills Water District, and they all draw water from the same aquifer. The water available in the aquifer has receded below the depth of the wells, he said.
In January, Camden commissioners agreed to supply another 15,000 gallons of water a day to the SMWA to feed an ongoing subdivision project off Keeter Barn Road.
The 4-1 vote followed a recommendation by Bowman, who said the developer of the Keeter Barn project needs the extra water to move ahead with the subdivision.
Prior to the decision, Camden's South Camden Water system was supplying 150,000 gallons per day to the SMWA. Afterward, South Camden Water was expected to provide the association an additional 15,000 gallons per day. Terms of the pact required the SMWA to use the extra water specifically to supply the Keeter Barn Road project.