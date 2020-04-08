Pasquotank County voters will have a third choice in the race for at-large commissioner this fall.
Elizabeth City resident Jonathan Snoots collected the necessary number signatures to run as unaffiliated candidate in this November’s general election.
Snoots, 39, needed 1,070 valid signatures from county voters to qualify for the ballot and he turned in more than 1,400 and was certified by the Pasquotank County Board of Elections last month.
“We counted over 1,100 valid signatures,” said Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate.
As a result, Snoot will face Republican Bill Ward and Democrat Bill Sterritt for the seat currently held by Democrat Jeff Dixon, who announced before being re-elected in 2016 this would be his last term.
Snoots, who is an associate minister at Towne South Church of Christ on Peartree Road, said he wants voters to support him because of “who I am” and not because of party affiliation.
Snoots, who began his ministry career as a freshman student in 1998 at what is now Mid-Atlantic Christian University, has lived in Pasquotank County since 2006.
“This is something I have been thinking about for a while,” Snoots said. “I just want to serve my county. I feel we need good people in office, and I preach that often. If I preach it, I should be willing to do it myself, and that is what I am doing.”
Ward said Snoots’ entry into the race will not change the way he plans to campaign for the seat.
“There is always an impact when a third candidate comes on board, but we will just have to see what way the voters decide to go,” Ward said.
Snoots attended the Board of Commissioners’ all-day retreat in February and said he will be a good steward of taxpayer money.
“I want to find areas where we can rein in spending,’’ Snoots said. “I saw (at the retreat) where we have a tremendous debt load. If there is a way we can pay that debt down, I would like to see that happen.
Public safety is another top concern for Snoots. He said he supports plans to add two drug investigators and a K-9 to the sheriff’s office.
“I want to do whatever we can to support the sheriff’s department because I want Pasquotank County to be a safe place to live,” Snoots said. “I want to make Pasquotank County an attractive place to live and work. My wife and I moved here in 2006 and we love Pasquotank County. I see so much potential here and we want to see it flourish.’’
Snoots said the county needs to have an open and honest working relationship with Elizabeth City officials.
“We need to do whatever we can do to improve that relationship,” Snoots said. “Obviously, our team and their team need to work as one team for the benefit of the citizens. There has to be a way for us to work well and make good decisions. I just want to work together so we can make good decisions.”
Snoots said he believes his 22 years as a minister will benefit Pasquotank citizens.
“I’ve seen people’s hardships and I have seen people’s good times,” Snoots said. “I have seen conflict. I am a problem-solver, and I think that is one of my strengths.”
Snoots said his campaign has been put on pause since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Snoots has a campaign website and he has been posting on his Facebook campaign page.
“This is not the appropriate time to do certain kinds of campaigning,” Snoots said. “We are still campaigning, technically, but I am not pushing it that hard.”
Ward has also suspended most campaign activities but the retired lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is still using his Facebook page to connect with voters.
“Because of the current situation, campaigning is at a standstill except for social media,” Ward said. “When we get the all clear, all the candidates will again be out there and campaigning in full force.”
Sterritt could not be reached for comment.