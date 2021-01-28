Students from Mid-Atlantic Christian University found campus grounds along Poindexter Street well-suited Thursday for some play in the snow — including some persistent snowball fights.
Charquise Smith-Stultz, a junior from Martinsville, Virginia, said he had been enjoying having snowball fights throughout the morning. His family is originally from New York and when he's there he often sees a lot of snow, he said.
He also said he has seven nieces and enjoys playing in the snow with them.
"I love the snow," he said. "It's probably one of my favorite things."
According to the National Weather Service, total snow accumulations of between one and three inches were expected in the region from Thursday's snowfall. Motorists were advised to expect slippery conditions on roadways and exercise caution when traveling.
Savannah White, a freshman from Massachusetts, is less of a fan.
"I don't like snow," White said. "I'm not a big fan of it."
The conventional wisdom, of course, is that familiarity breeds contempt. But contempt is probably too strong a word for White's attitude toward snow.
"It's not the worst thing is the world, but it's not fun to be in all the time," she said.
She was, in fact, forming a snowball while she was being interviewed.
Junior Maddison Turner is from Myrtle Beach. South Carolina, and had never before seen a snow that stuck to the ground and remained for any length of time.
She liked what she saw.
Turner said she got up early in the morning and thought the blanket of snow on the ground was an amazing sight.
She said she had been trying to have snowball fights all morning but had trouble finding other students who wanted to do it. But White pointed out that she was playing in the snow with her.
Andy Meneely, MACU's athletic director, said students seemed to be enjoying the snow.
"I think some of them came out sort of early and were having a few snowball fights," he said.
Meneely said he's from the Midwest and is accustomed to snow. It's fun to see the reaction of students who are not used to seeing snow that sticks around, he said.
Thursday morning also found Sheila Bladow taking her son's lab-pit bull mix, Sheva, for a walk through Waterfront Park.
"I don't mind it," Bladow said when asked about the snow. She said what she does enjoy about snow is skiing.
She said she walks the dog at least three times a day.
Bladow is originally from Scotland but married a U.S. Navy deep sea diver and has been in the United States for 35 years. Her husband, Kevin, is retired from the Navy and they lived in Moyock for 10 years before settling in Elizabeth City.
"We love it here," she said.
Because of icy conditions created by the snowfall, government offices in the area closed for the day.
City offices in Elizabeth City are closed, as are county offices in Pasquotank, Camden and Chowan. Each local government previously had planned to open today after two-hour delays.
Area school districts announced Wednesday they would be closed today because of the impending snowfall.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 11 a.m.
Brian Parnell, coordinator of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, said decisions about any delays or closings on Friday because of the weather will be made later today.