Thursday’s early morning snowstorm resulted in more than 2,000 power outages in the region and sent a few vehicles sliding off roadways but otherwise didn’t cause any significant damages or injuries.
All area schools were closed on Thursday amid concerns about icy roadways. Because of still-icy roadways and expected frigid temperatures, most planned to be closed again today for in-person classes but open for remote learning after a two-hour delay.
Albemarle Regional Health Services also canceled five regional COVID-19 vaccine clinics it had scheduled for today, citing expected low temperatures. ARHS and its personnel administer the COVID vaccine at outdoor drive-through clinics.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for the region today called for sunny skies with a high temperature near 39. Winds were forecast to be from the northwest at 14-16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Total accumulation of snowfall on Thursday was 2.7 inches in Pasquotank County and 2.5 inches in much of Perquimans and Chowan counties, the weather service said.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. reported the most significant impact from the storm. The Hertford-based electrical cooperative said it had 500 outages early Thursday morning after a limb fell on a Dominion Energy transmission line that supplies power to two AEMC metering points in Camden County. Another 500 outages were reported in South Mills, the electric co-op said, after high winds caused ice-coated power lines to slap together, tripping breakers.
AEMC said another 1,300 outages were reported in the New Hope Road area of Perquimans County, the majority caused by the failure of a insulator on the power line feeding the co-op’s New Hope substation.
All of the Camden outages ended around 9:30 a.m., and all AEMC members’ power was restored by 12:30 p.m., the co-op said.
Elizabeth City City Manager Montre Freeman said no city outages were still outstanding as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Dominion Power could not be reached Thursday but the utility’s power outage map did not show any outages in the Albemarle region as of Thursday afternoon.
Brian Parnell, coordinator of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, said there had been no significant damage reported from the storm in either Camden or Pasquotank. He said area law enforcement did respond to calls of vehicles sliding off icy roadways but no serious injuries were reported. He said a traffic accident was reported at Morgan’s Corner and U.S. Highway 158, but there were no fatalities and it was not related to the snowfall.
Many of those with a day off from school were like the students from Mid-Atlantic Christian University, who found the campus grounds along Poindexter Street well-suited for some play in the snow — including some intense snowball fights.
Charquise Smith-Stultz, a junior from Martinsville, Virginia, said he had been enjoying having snowball fights throughout the morning. His family is originally from New York and when he’s there he often sees a lot of snow, he said.
He also said he has seven nieces and enjoys playing in the snow with them.
“I love the snow,” he said. “It’s probably one of my favorite things.”
Savannah White, a freshman from Massachusetts, is less of a fan.
“I don’t like snow,” White said. “I’m not a big fan of it.”
The conventional wisdom, of course, is that familiarity breeds contempt. But contempt is probably too strong a word for White’s attitude toward snow.
“It’s not the worst thing is the world, but it’s not fun to be in all the time,” she said.
She was, in fact, forming a snowball while she was being interviewed.
Junior Maddison Turner is from Myrtle Beach. South Carolina, and had never before seen a snow that stuck to the ground and remained for any length of time.
She liked what she saw.
Turner said she got up early in the morning and thought the blanket of snow on the ground was an amazing sight.
She said she had been trying to have snowball fights all morning but had trouble finding other students who wanted to do it. But White pointed out that she was playing in the snow with her.
Andy Meneely, MACU’s athletic director, said students seemed to be enjoying the snow.
“I think some of them came out sort of early and were having a few snowball fights,” he said.
Meneely said he’s from the Midwest and is accustomed to snow. It’s fun to see the reaction of students who are not used to seeing snow that sticks around, he said.
Thursday morning also found Sheila Bladow taking her son’s lab-pit bull mix, Sheva, for a walk through Waterfront Park.
“I don’t mind it,” Bladow said when asked about the snow. She said what she does enjoy about snow is skiing.
She said she walks the dog at least three times a day.
Bladow is originally from Scotland but married a U.S. Navy deep sea diver and has been in the United States for 35 years. Her husband, Kevin, is retired from the Navy and they lived in Moyock for 10 years before settling in Elizabeth City.
“We love it here,” she said.
Because of icy conditions created by the snowfall, government offices in the area were closed for the day. All plan to reopen today with normal hours.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Camden County Schools and Perquimans County Schools all said they plan to offer remote-only instruction to students today. Both Camden and Perquimans said they planned to start instruction at 10 a.m. Today will also be an optional work day for school staff in both districts following a two-hour delay.
The Chowan County Schools will be closed today to students. It will be an optional work day for school staff who can get to work, starting at 10 a.m.