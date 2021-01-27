All students in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and the Camden County Schools will get a snow day Thursday.
With up to 2 inches of snow possible in some areas of the region tonight and into Thursday, the districts have canceled all face-to-face instruction and remote learning on Thursday.
With temperatures expected to dip into the low 20s early Friday morning and refreezing possible, ECPPS said it will monitor weather and road conditions to determine if classes will be held Friday.
“Any school schedule changes for Friday will be communicated as soon as possible,” a statement from ECPPS said.
With school cancelled for Thursday, ECPPS will have meal services pickup today until 5 p.m. at Northeastern High School, JC Sawyer Elementary School and River Road Middle School.
Meal services are available to students and children in the community ages 1-18 or older if still in public school.
The Food Bank of the Albemarle at 109 Tidewater Drive will have their food pantry available on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The pantry is available to the community. Visit https://afoodbank.org/ to monitor for any updates for the food pantry.
In Camden, officials said school staff could report to school campuses on Thursday following a two-hour delay.
Elsewhere, officials in the Currituck and Edenton-Chowan school districts said they planned to make decisions sometime this afternoon about school hours on Thursday.
The Northeast Academy for Aviation and Aerospace Technologies plans to begin remote instruction for students at 10:15 a.m., which represents a two-hour delay of the charter school's opening.