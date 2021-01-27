All students in Pasquotank, Currituck, Camden, Perquimans and Chowan will get a snow day Thursday.
With up to 2 inches of snow possible in some areas of the region tonight and into Thursday, the four districts have canceled all face-to-face instruction and remote learning on Thursday.
With temperatures expected to dip into the low 20s early Friday morning and refreezing possible, ECPPS said it will monitor weather and road conditions to determine if classes will be held Friday.
“Any school schedule changes for Friday will be communicated as soon as possible,” a statement from ECPPS said.
With school cancelled for Thursday, ECPPS will have meal services pickup today until 5 p.m. at Northeastern High School, JC Sawyer Elementary School and River Road Middle School.
Meal services are available to students and children in the community ages 1-18 or older if still in public school.
The Food Bank of the Albemarle at 109 Tidewater Drive will have their food pantry available on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The pantry is available to the community. Visit https://afoodbank.org/ to monitor for any updates for the food pantry.
In Camden, officials plan to hold an optional school day for staff, who can report to school campuses following a two-hour delay.
The Perquimans district also plans to hold an optional work day for school employees on Thursday. Weather permitting, employees may report to their school campus following a two-hour delay.
In the Edenton-Chowan Schools, school staff can report, weather permitting, for an optional work day at 10 a.m.
The Northeast Academy for Aviation and Aerospace Technologies in Elizabeth City plans to begin remote instruction for students at 10:15 a.m., which represents a two-hour delay of the charter school's opening.
In the Currituck County Schools, Thursday will also be an optional work day for staff following a three-hour delay, if road conditions allow.