Jane Snyder said she appreciates the opportunity to serve as director of the Albemarle Family YMCA.
Snyder took over as director at the facility on Jan. 1. Previous director Jamie Koch is now director at the Outer Banks YMCA in Nags Head.
From September 2017 until Dec. 31 of last year Snyder was director of operations at The Y at the Pines. Control of the Pines was relinquished by the YMCA to the College of The Albemarle Foundation as of Dec. 31.
The new position as director of the Albemarle Family YMCA is a homecoming of sorts for Snyder, who worked part-time in membership there from 2016 until she went to the Pines. She said she believes she was tapped for the post at the Pines largely because of a background in finance.
She first went to work at the YMCA, she said, because she was a Y member who “did a little bit of everything” there and “I fell in love with the Y’s mission.”
Snyder said when she first started working out at the Y she liked the family atmosphere and made friends with a number of people on the staff, including Koch.
Since becoming director she has had to lead the facility’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has changed the world that we live in,” she said.
The pandemic has forced the Y and all businesses to carefully consider their operations and identify what is most important, she said.
The YMCA has a very large system of precautions and safety procedures, she said, and she is grateful to work for an organization that puts safety first for everyone.
The Y’s goal is to maintain a “gold badge of safety” at all times, she said.
One change that is coming is a reduction in operating hours beginning Feb. 1. The Albemarle Family YMCA will be closed on Sundays and will be closing at 2 p.m. on Fridays.
Snyder said the change is driven by the numbers of people at the facility during those times.
“We are always looking at the numbers,” Snyder said. “All of our decisions are data-driven.”
The Y is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Snyder said she looks forward to a positive year at the Y.
“I’m just so excited about 2021,” she said.
Snyder came to Elizabeth City just five years ago but said she has put down roots here and is glad to be part of wonderful things that are happening in the community.
She said she is excited about the Y’s partnerships, including work with College of The Albemarle, Mid-Atlantic Christian University, Elizabeth City State University and local school districts.