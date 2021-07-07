Weather Alert

This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE CENTER OF ELSA MOVES NEAR THE VIRGINIA NORTH CAROLINA BORDER NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Accomack, Bertie, Camden, Chesapeake, Chowan, Dorchester, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Gloucester, Hampton/Poquoson, Hertford, Inland Worcester, Lancaster, Maryland Beaches, Mathews, Middlesex, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Northumberland, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Somerset, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Western Currituck, Westmoreland, Wicomico, and York * STORM INFORMATION: - About 230 miles southwest of Ocean City MD or about 120 miles west-southwest of Norfolk VA - 36.3N 78.3W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa is approaching the Virginia North Carolina border...and is forecast to move across eastern Virginia late this evening into tonight, before moving northeast of the Delmarva coast early Friday morning. Heavy rain bands and embedded thunderstorms are expected to overspread the region later today into tonight. 2 to 5 inches of rainfall is forecast across much of central and eastern Virginia, in addition to the Lower Eastern Shore. Locally higher amounts up to 6 inches are possible in these locations. Heavy rainfall will result in a threat of localized flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for the above mentioned areas. Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to develop along/near coastal portions of northeast North Carolina, eastern Virginia, and southeast Maryland this evening into late tonight. This could lead to some downed trees and scattered power outages. There is the potential for minor tidal flooding in areas along the north side of the Albemarle and Currituck Sound (including Back Bay in Virginia Beach) from late this afternoon into tonight. In addition, minor tidal flooding is possible on the bay side of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore and in portions of the Virginia Northern Neck adjacent to the tidal Potomac. Additionally, a few tornadoes will be possible late this afternoon into tonight across northeast North Carolina, southeast/eastern Virginia, and southeast Maryland, which could lead to locally enhanced damage. Dangerous marine conditions are expected to develop this evening into Friday morning...with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 9 feet. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion is likely, including heavy surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely. - Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers is likely. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA... AND THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE. Potential impacts include: - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA... AND THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. Potential impacts include: - A few tornadoes are expected. As a result, execution of emergency plans could be hindered in affected areas. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Roofs peeled off some buildings. A few chimneys toppled and mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned. Large tree tops and branches snapped off, with some trees knocked over. A few vehicles blown off roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes, conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions as if it were a violent tornado. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA around Midnight EDT tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant.