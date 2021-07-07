Legislation working its way through the General Assembly could provide the ECSU’s aviation science program its own home at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
Senate Bill 105 passed the state Senate last month and is now being considered in the House. It contains $34 million for the flight training program at ECSU over the next several years.
If the legislation becomes law, the flight training program will receive $4 million this year that will be used to begin the planning phase for a new facility at the airport.
ECSU already owns 15 acres across the street from the city’s Aviation Education and Research Development Commerce Park on Consolidated Road. Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, said a new facility would allow the school to consolidate many flight training programs under one roof.
The flight training program currently leases hanger space at the airport and uses the terminal building for flight briefings and other meetings. The flight training program’s simulation labs are currently located on campus.
The money in SB105 would allow ECSU to build a single facility for all of its flight training programs, Rawat said.
“We need more dedicated space at the airport, hangar space, meeting space, classroom space,” Rawat said. “We would love to have the flight simulators close to the airport where the flight training is. Everything would be in one space.”
Rawat said the aviation program has experienced tremendous growth the last two to three years and now around 90 of the 130 students enrolled are flight students.
“We are growing close to 40 percent every academic year,” Rawat said. “To accommodate our growing enrollment, we need more space.”
ESCU is looking at a multiple-floor building with a square footage of around 70,000 square feet. Plans call for one building with attached hangars for aircraft storage and maintenance.
“We envision at least two large hangars in addition to the building,” Rawat said.
Rawat said if the school receives the first $4 million, the facility could be operational in four to five years.
“If the money comes through, putting together a building won’t take that long,” Rawat said.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin, who serves on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Airport Authority, called the potential windfall for the aviation program welcome news.
“It’s a pretty significant investment,” Griffin said.
Elizabeth City Regional Airport Manager Scott Hinton said the possible funding for the ECSU aviation program makes the airport even more visible at the state and regional level.
“It’s the only four-year collegiate aviation program in the state,” Hinton said. “Anytime legislators are talking about the Elizabeth City State University program, it’s at the Elizabeth City airport and that is a good association.’’
Aviation experts are predicting a huge shortage of pilots in the future and Hinton said the state money would allow the aviation program to expand even further.
“We are very excited,” Hinton said. “It is a growing career field that will immediately put kids into well-paying jobs. It’s a big program and it is going to continue to grow and get bigger.”
In a related matter, Hinton said that a runway closed at the airport in 2015 may reopen in 2025.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., last year secured a $25 million appropriation for the U.S. Coast Guard to help renovate and improve Runway 1-19 at the base.
The Coast Guard had been seeking funding to improve the runway for several years. Tentative plans called for the 4,500-foot runway to be lengthened to 5,500 feet and widened from its current width of 50 feet to 100 feet.
“The last I heard the Coast Guard was advertising 2025 to have that work done,” Hinton said. “I think they are working on their specs and design criteria to get that RFP (request for proposal) out and I think that is just about done. That is a Coast Guard project and I just get periodic updates.”