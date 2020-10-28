coa halloween 1

Socially distanced trick-or-treating

Christopher Rippy, 5, who is dressed as Sonic the Hedgehog, watches candy fall from a homemade dispenser held by Ciara Spence, of the College of The Albemarle Foundation, during the COA Student Government Association’s Trunk or Treat on campus, Wednesday night. During the drive-thru event, trick-or-treaters stayed in their car as candy and other goodies were placed in their bag.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance