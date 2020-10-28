Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
featured
Socially distanced trick-or-treating
- From staff reports
-
-
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- EC police probing man's death as homicide
- State asks Chowan, other counties to up virus restrictions
- Va. man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Perquimans
- EC Council hires Enfield administrator, ECSU grad, as city manager
- Cole to retire from bench in March
- Suspect arrested in hit-run of ECSU student
- Council hires Enfield administrator as new city manager
- Seal-gasket maker begins production in Pasquotank
- 4 members of Coast Guard family killed in Buxton house fire
- Candidates: No mask is OK outdoors